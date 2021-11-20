Selena Gomez’s Dating History: See Whom the Singer-Actress Has Loved and Lost Over the Years

Selena Gomez has been involved in some very high-profile romances, but she’s still on the lookout for Mr. Right. The singer turned 29 in 2021 and is a proud single lady with a history of relationships that has been followed by fans around the world.

Her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber lasted from 2011 through 2018, going long periods apart before rekindling their romance again. The pair just couldn’t quit each other, which was made all the more difficult as they were each other’s first loves. But along the way, she had other beaus to whom she gave her heart.

“I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” she told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017 amid her 10-month romance with The Weeknd. Selena added, “I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate. It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?”

The pair would later break up in October of that year. Selena then rebounded with one last grand romance with Justin, which ended in March 2018. He went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin six months later, while Selena has remained single.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer discussed how she’d gone on a long boyfriend detox on the October 25, 2019, The Zach Sang Show. “I’ve been super, super single for two years,” Selena shared, adding, “I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome.”

However, Selena referred to herself as a “hopeless romantic,” and was looking forward to what her future love life held. “I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever,” she revealed.

The Only Murders in the Building star has shared her turn-ons and turn-offs when it comes to men. “I love funny. I don’t like arrogant,” Selena told U.K.’s Capital FM during a December 16, 2019, interview, adding, “I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.” There’s surely a man fitting that description out there for Selena!

