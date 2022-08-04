Like a love song? Selena Gomez sparked dating rumors after she was spotted vacationing around Italy with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino on Wednesday, August 3. While the linking of the two comes as a surprise, the entertainers have been linked to one another in the past. Keep reading to find out more details about Selena and Andrea’s rumored relationship.

Are Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino Dating?

While it’s unclear if the two are involved in a romantic relationship, they seem to be very cozy around one another, as seen in recent photos obtained by Daily Mail. In the snapshots, the Only Murders in the Building actress wore a striking black one-piece bathing suit while enjoying the summer sun on a breathtaking yacht on the Positano water.

Andrea was handsy with the Rare Beauty CEO as he took a dip in the ocean while she sat on the ledge of the luxurious boat. Shortly later, he grabbed her hand to help her into the water for a refreshing swim together.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/TikTok

Has Selena Gomez Addressed the Dating Rumors?

The “Wolves” artist has not discussed her rumored romance with the Dakota producer, she has posted TikTok videos while living her best life on the yacht the same day the photos were taken.

“What part of my face says, ‘Talk to me?’” she lip-synced in a video while she sprayed Rare Beauty mist on her face. “Yeah, none. Absolutely none.”

The following day, she posted another TikTok — this time, wearing a vibrant multi-colored one-piece bathing suit. “Suck it in — I’m not sucking s–t in,” she mouthed in the video. “Real stomachs is coming the f–k back, OK?”

Has Selena Gomez Been Seen With Andrea Iervolino in the Past?

Andrea helped celebrate the former Disney star’s 27th birthday while on an Italian vacation in 2019. Although her closest friends were also in attendance, Selenators were sure he was her new man. However, an insider close to the “Come and Get It” singer quickly shut down those rumors.

“Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there’s no romance brewing between them whatsoever,” the insider told Hollywood Life at the time. “However, friends definitely wouldn’t mind seeing her date someone like Andrea because he’s really sweet, he’s handsome, smart, successful, in his early 30s, etc,” the insider added.

On the other hand, however, a different source claimed the Semper Fi producer wasn’t Selena’s “type.” “Andrea is not exactly her type anyways and she really only thinks of him as a friend. She trusts him because of that friendship and that is why she likes hanging out with him,” the insider explained.

“He is a good guy, but Selena wants it known that you can have friends that are of the opposite sex without it going somewhere else. She likes that she doesn’t have to worry about him blabbering about her to other people. She feels safe around him but she doesn’t have any romantic vibes or feelings for him,” the source continued.

Have Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino Worked Together?

The pair first met when they worked together on the 2016 film In Dubious Battle. After working together on the project, they formed a deep friendship, which later led to quality time together.

Reps for Selena and Andrea did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.