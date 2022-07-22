She’s looking for love! Selena Gomez hilariously responded after her Nana asked about her dating life in a TikTok shared on Thursday, July 21.

“When you’re about to film a lip routine and … ” the text on the screen read as the former Wizards of Waverly Place star, 30, showed off one of her new Rare Beauty lipsticks. As Selena started lining her lips, viewers could hear her Nana in the background ask, “So how did you end it with that guy?”

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress looked visibly shocked as she responded, “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.” Selena attempted to continue filming the video but stopped her lip routine as she began to laugh. “Thanks, Nana,” the video’s caption read.

As fans know, Selena’s love life has been a topic of conversation among fans ever since she and Justin Bieber split in 2018 after their on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2011.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years,” the former Disney Channel starlet revealed on The Zach Sang Show in October 2019. “I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome.”

While she embraced the single life, Selena has been romantically linked to a few famous faces. She and The Weeknd, for one, were together from January 2017 until calling it quits in October of that same year. When it comes to more recent relationship rumors, Selena is always quick to slam speculation.

“No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing. It’s fine,” she joked in a TikTok video from May 2022 before panning to a couch full of her friends and their respective significant others.

Even though she’s keeping her love life out of the public eye for now, Selena is looking for true love.

“I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” the Only Murders in the Building star told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate. It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?”

Here’s to hoping she finds what she’s looking for!