Besties who kiss! Cara Delevingne is the newest addition to the Only Murders in the Building cast, who plays Selena Gomez’s love interest for the highly awaited second season. The model shares a kiss with her costar — who’s also her BFF in real life — in the mystery-comedy Hulu series and revealed that the smooch was “fun.”

“Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?” she told E!’s web series While You Were Streaming on Tuesday, June 28. “It was just hysterical,” she continued. “It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it.”

The Life in a Year star plays Alice, an artist who becomes romantically involved with Mabel (Selena’s leading character). Cara and the Spring Breakers actress have been friends since they were 15, so having to share an on-camera kiss wasn’t a big deal for the two.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The London native also gushed over being able to work with the Rare Beauty founder, since their hectic work schedules don’t allow them to see each other as often as she’d like.

“To be able to spend that much time with her and also to be able to work with her, she’s just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not,” she said. “She is brilliant, like, one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with.”

The duo were once so close that people were curious as to whether or not their relationship was romantic — especially after Selena kissed her on the cheek at a New York Knicks game in November 2021.

However, romance rumors started back in 2015 after the two went on a St. Tropez, France, vacation and the “Come & Get It” singer later revealed that she “didn’t mind” the gossip and actually “loved it.”

“Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open,” she told PrideSource in October 2015. “She’s so fun, and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life.”

Cara expressed great gratitude to her costar, who made her character a queer woman. The Suicide Squad star came out as pansexual in 2020, so her new role mirrors her real-life sexual orientation.

“For me to be able to get to play a queer role meant so much to me, and [Selena] knew that,” she revealed. “To represent that was really exciting.”