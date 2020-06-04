Model Cara Delevingne opened up about her pansexual identity for Variety’s Pride Issue. The Suicide Squad actress isn’t a fan of putting labels on herself and the same can be said for her romantic relationships.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” the Mirror, Mirror author, 27, told the publication about being attracted to all genders in an interview published on June 3. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

The Carnival Row star explained she doesn’t like putting herself in a box. “The thing is with me, I change a lot,” the U.K. native divulged. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

Cara has been a longtime activist of the LGBTQ+ community and even helped facilitate a $1 million partnership between Puma and The Trevor Project, a nonprofit devoted to suicide prevention for queer and questioning young people.

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologize or feel ashamed,” she said. “I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost.”

The A-lister added, “Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And, the person I hid it from the most was myself.”



Cara previously addressed her sexuality in 2018 and told fans at the time she identified as sexually fluid. “I never thought I needed to come out,” the Puma ambassador recalled. “It was just kind of like, ‘This is who I am. Just so you know.’”

Cara was last romantically linked to Ashley Benson. Life & Style confirmed on May 6 the longtime pair split after more than two years together. They “were having problems” ahead of their uncoupling, a source exclusively told us. “The quarantine didn’t help — it pushed them to split.”

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with,” Cara confessed to Variety while declining to comment on her relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress, 30. “It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things.”

Keep doing you, Cara!