Say it ain’t so. Ashley Benson and girlfriend Cara Delevingne “were having problems” ahead of their breakup, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The quarantine didn’t help — it pushed them to split.”

On Wednesday, May 6, Life & Style confirmed the A-list pair called it quits after two years of dating. Their split is “not surprising” to anyone in their “inner circle,” says the source. “No one wanted it to be true. They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

According to the insider, their mutual loved ones have no intention of picking sides. “Ashley and Cara are moving on, but their friends are really heartbroken, too. What can you do? They had a good run, and now it’s time to move on. Hopefully, they can remain friends.”

That said, Cara “was the one leaning into the breakup more than Ashley,” the source admits. “I don’t think there was a third party involved. I do know that it wasn’t an easy decision.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ashley, 30, and Cara, 27, first sparked relationship rumors in August 2018 while getting hot and heavy at the model’s 26th birthday party in Hollywood. The Pretty Little Liars alum and Cara were “all over each other,” a separate source told In Touch magazine at the time.

Days later, the former flames were spotted once more kissing at a London airport. At first, Ashley and Cara wanted to keep their relationship low-key so “they could get to know each other outside of the spotlight,” the insider added.

After becoming Instagram official in June 2019, Ashley and Cara were practically inseparable and often gushed over each other on social media. Additionally, the Brit and California native shared many of the same friends including Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman.

Here’s hoping Ashley and Cara reconcile in the future.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!