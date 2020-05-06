It’s over. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split after two years of dating, a source tells Life & Style. The pair were first romantically linked in August 2018 but ended things in early April.

“They were having problems and the quarantine didn’t help,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively of the A-list couple. “It pushed them to split.”

Courtesy of Ashley Benson Instagram

The model, 27, and Pretty Little Liars star, 30, seemed to be in a good place in mid-March. They shared a hilarious TikTok video while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic and recreated a funny conversation between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, this was the last time they shared something on social media together.

Ashley raised a few eyebrows after sharing some cryptic tweets over the past couple of months that seemingly pointed to the drama in her romantic life. “Is it just me or do you feel like crying a lot? I’m not a therapist but I think it’s a healthy release,” writer I. Marlene King tweeted on May 5. “Feel you,” the blonde bombshell agreed, while retweeting the emotional post.

Their split is devastating for fans, especially since they seemed so in love. Cara gushed over her special bond with Ashley during an interview with Porter in September. “I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away,” the Suicide Squad star admitted. “She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, ‘Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?’”

After working on the film Her Smell together, their whirlwind romance came as a surprise to everyone, including Cara. “We weren’t looking for it,” the Paper Towns star explained in Marie Claire the same month. “It was really just very authentic and natural.”

Another one bites the dust!

