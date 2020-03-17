Celebrities on TikTok? Yes, please! Ashley Benson and her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, took to the popular video-sharing app to recreate an iconic scene between Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Cara decided to play Scott, while the former Pretty Little Liars star, 30, played Kourtney. “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” the Suicide Squad actress, 27, mouthed over a soundbite of the Talentless founder. “ABCDEFG … I have to go,” Kourtney (Ashley) replied.

“What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?!” Scott asked, noticeably perplexed. “It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over,” the Poosh.com founder said, very matter of factly. “Is that a real phrase?! If you say ‘ABCDEFG’? Lord Disick inquired. “‘G’ … goodbye!” Kourtney concluded. We can’t speak for everyone, but we’re thinking about working “ABCDEFG” into our everyday vocabulary. Thanks, Kourtney!

Of course, fans couldn’t help but LOL over Ashley and Cara’s flawless execution. “Y’all are just too funny. I can’t,” one user gushed. “My favorite couple! This is amazing,” added another. “The accuracy is unmatched. It’s like you’re both actresses!” a third person chimed in, while a fourth wrote, “I think Scott and Kourtney would be proud.”

As it happens, this isn’t the first time Ashley has created a TikTok using a KUWTK soundbite. In fact, earlier in March, the Spring Breakers alum decided to act out the legendary “you’re cute jeans” scene between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Needless to say, we are living for this crossover and look forward to more incredible TikTok videos from Ashley in the future.

Currently, a handful of A-listers have made their way over to the once-mocked app. Emily Ratajkowski, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez can all be found on TikTok creating some premium content.

Move over, Instagram and Twitter! There’s a new sheriff in town.

