Truth hurts. Lizzo called out TikTok for continuing to remove scantily-clad videos of the singer. “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit,” Lizzo claimed in a video on the popular platform. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok … we need to talk.”

A spokesperson from TikTok tells Life & Style that they “love Lizzo on TikTok” and think “she’s amazing.” However, one of her videos was in violation of their “community guidelines,” adding it “had nothing to do with her body type.” Additionally, they have restored the video since being removed.

However, many of Lizzo’s fans seem to think the video removal had everything to do with her being a plus-size woman. For example, 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio, who has amassed 33.2 million followers on the app and over one billion likes, has a number of bikini videos uploaded to her account.

“It’s so disheartening when TikTok picks favorites and discriminates. It happens to me, I can imagine how much more it happens to others,” one user wrote. “It’s not fair, for real,” added another. “Oh wow! You wouldn’t think they’d pull videos from stars. Disappointing. I do hope they talk to you,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “It happens to me, too! Curvy girl problems.”

Per TikTok’s January 2020 community guidelines, the app strictly warns against posting “adult nudity” and “sexual activities.” Part of that includes “content that shows human genitalia, female nipples or buttocks.”

As it stands, Lizzo has yet to comment further, but we hope it’s the last time she’ll have to deal with content being removed. After all, she’s the body positive queen we all deserve and she takes that role very seriously. “I had an insecurity about what a star looks like, or what a front-person looks like,” the artist told Elle in October 2019. “I felt like I was inadequate. I felt like I wasn’t enough. I felt like people didn’t want to look at me and listen to what I had to say.”

Ultimately, Lizzo never wants any of her fans to feel that way! Thankfully, they have a role model like her to guide them.

