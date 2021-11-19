Who is Selena Gomez dating? That is the question on many fans’ minds amid Chris Evans relationship rumors. See everything we know about if the singer is single or taken.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 29, sparked romance speculation with the Captain America star, 40, after she wore a sweater that appeared to be identical to one that the Boston native wore during his role in Knives Out.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Prior to that, Selena and Chris began following each other on Instagram in October. Shortly after, people began speculating that the “Ice Cream” singer appeared in an Instagram video posted by the Gifted actor. In the clip, Chris was playing “Purple Rain” on the piano and an unidentified brunette woman could be seen filming.

Funny enough, Selena named Chris has her celebrity “crush” in 2015 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” the Texas native said at the time.

However, fans began wondering if the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was still single after she shared a sweet kiss with model Cara Delevingne on the jumbotron while the ladies attended a New York Knicks game on November 17.

The Kiss Cam focused on the A-listers during the second quarter. While Cara, 29, who identifies as pansexual, shyly tried hiding her face behind her elbow, Selena leaned over and planted a smooch on the Suicide Squad actress’ left cheek. Cara made an air kiss in Selena’s direction in return.

Cara and Selena have been longtime friends and even previously stirred rumors that there could be a romantic spark between them when they were photographed showering together during a trip to St. Tropez, France, in 2015.

At the time, Selena spoke to PrideSource about the whispers circulating about her and Cara. “I loved it. I didn’t mind it,” the “Wolves” singer said. “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

When asked if she’s ever questioned her sexuality, Selena said she’s “absolutely” spent time thinking about it.

“I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely,” the Rare Beauty founder explained. “I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s last public relationship was with The Weeknd in 2017. She then briefly reconnected with on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber before he went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.