From Disney Teen to Steamy Pop Star: Check Out Selena Gomez’s Style Evolution Through the Years

We’ve seen Selena Gomez‘s taste in fashion change immensely over the years. The former Disney star’s style has evolved from punk and preppy to sexy and chic.

She’s gone from sporting rocker vests to sizzling up the red carpet in Louis Vuitton cape gowns, owning every trendy and timeless look she’s worn. While we still love all her ensembles from the past, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has cringed over her past outfit choices.

“I remember going on my first red carpet with skinny jeans and sneakers,” she told HollywoodLife in July 2013. “I was like, ‘Awesome, this is not a look I would do ever again,’” she continued. “But I think you’re gonna do that as style evolves.”

An insider exclusively told Life & Style in January 2020 that the Rare Beauty founder was “feeling more confident than ever before” as she entered the new year. At the time, she was dealing with constant attention after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber married his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

“While she loves fashion and getting dressed up, she’s equally as comfortable being seen out wearing no makeup,” the insider said after revealing that Selena no longer felt the need to fit into Hollywood’s standards.

The Spring Breakers actress was even on the cover of Vogue’s April 2017 edition. Selena wore a Michael Kors two-piece pink floral set … you know, the go-to spring look.

“I’d felt so confident in that look and [Vogue] helped me feel that confidence. They pulled it out of me” she said in a June 2022 interview with Vogue.

“I don’t frame a lot of stuff, I get embarrassed,” she revealed. “But I framed this one because it will always mean so much to me … and I went on a cute date that night.”

Selena currently stars in the Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, and her character’s wardrobe is like if Alex Russo grew up. Mabel Mora, who she portrays in the show, has a vibrant style that offsets her introverted and mysterious personality.

Her costume designer, Dana Covarrubias, revealed that the “Wolves” singer wanted to incorporate her Mexican culture into her character’s eye-popping fashion pieces.

“We decided that using the marigold as an influence for her character would be how we would [include Mexican elements], because it’s a very powerful symbol in Mexican culture, representing grief and resurrection, but also passion and creativity,” the designer told E! News in September 2021. “We thought we could use [the color of marigold] symbolically throughout her wardrobe.”

Keep scrolling to see Selena’s style evolve from her teen days to now.