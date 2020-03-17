New friends! Selena Gomez and Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett “met at Hillsong Church” in Los Angeles, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They bonded over their faith and the lack of good guys in L.A.”

Surprisingly, the Bachelor Nation babe, 23, and pop star, 27, “have a ton of mutual friends in common,” adds the insider. “Besides that, they really do get along.”

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star documented her fun game night with a group of friends, including the reality starlet, on March 13.

“Hey, guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Selena said on her Instagram Story while walking around Target. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it, but I just want to let you guys know that I’m praying and I’m thinking about everyone.”

The “Bad Liar” singer then walked up to her pals who were “stocking up on games,” and she asked Madi what board game caught her eye. “We’re going to have a great night in,” the actress added.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez Instagram

Madi hung out with the A-lister on the same day she and Peter Weber announced they had “mutually” decided to go their separate ways — just three days following After the Final Rose. The pilot, 28, broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss because he had residual feelings for the runner-up. Although they said they were going to take things “one day at a time” during the live aftershow, things quickly fizzled out.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in and loves whole-heartedly,” Peter wrote on Instagram to announce their breakup. “That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

ABC Press

Peter received backlash for his indecisiveness all season, and that came to a head during the finale with his final two ladies. Life & Style exclusively spoke with contestant Kelley Flanagan, who confessed that “this whole process maybe got to [Peter] a little bit.” The lawyer thinks her ex should step away from dating for the moment. “He should just focus on himself and do his own thing,” she explained. “I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff. What he wants, [who] Peter Weber really is and his wants and needs and stuff like that.”

It looks like Madi is taking on her future in a big way!