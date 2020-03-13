New A-list friends! Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett had a fun game night with Selena Gomez following her split from Peter Weber. The Bachelor Nation couple announced their breakup during the early hours of March 13, just three days after they said they were taking things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose. Madi stole the hearts of fans, so it’s not surprising that she also caught the eye of the music superstar.

“Hey, guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Selena, 27, began on her Instagram Story while walking around Target. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it, but I just want to let you guys know that I’m praying and I’m thinking about everyone.”

The “Bad Liar” singer then walked up to her friends who were “stocking up on games,” and she asked Madi, 23, what board game looked intriguing. “We’re going to have a great night in,” the former Disney kid promised.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena later showcased her crew laughing and having a good time sitting around the table. It turned out, Madison’s team was the big winner of the evening.

Although she was victorious during game night, the Alabama native and pilot, 28, decided to throw in the towel on their romance. The brunette beauty acknowledged that she had “grown” during her stint on reality TV and is “stronger” now than she was before the season. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” her statement continued. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross, and we are both better because they did.”

She concluded her statement by gushing over the “amazing guy” that Peter is. “I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan,” Madi wrote. “And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you, [ABC], for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

The admiration seemed mutual, and Peter added in his own post that it was “not easy” for them to go their separate ways. “After a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes [the] most sense for the two of us,” the leading man noted. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Onward and upward, right?