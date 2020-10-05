The heart wants what it wants. Selena Gomez is “ready to find love again” after nearly three years of being single, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It has to be the right man. She refuses to settle for just anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person.”

During Selena’s time in the spotlight, the former Disney Channel star, 28, has had a handful of highly publicized relationships and flings — including Nick Jonas, Orlando Bloom, Zedd, The Weeknd and of course, Justin Bieber. Selena and the “Intentions” artist, 26, dated on-and-off for seven years before ultimately calling it quits in March 2018.

While Selena has seemingly been flying solo ever since, she’s recently “been texting with a few guys,” says the source. Beyond dipping her toes back into the dating pool, the Texas native is focusing on her personal growth. According to the insider, Selena has faced some “setbacks” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s “pulling through and feels stronger than ever.”

As for her career, the “Ice Cream” singer “has so many projects on the go,” the source adds. “The good thing is, she’s learned the meaning of balance. If she’s feeling exhausted, instead of pushing herself to the limit, she’ll rest up.”

In the past, Selena has opened up about a number of personal struggles relating to her mental and physical health. One such hardship has been dealing with public scrutiny surrounding her weight. In fact, during a November 2019 interview on Raquelle Stevens’ podcast, “Giving Back Generation,” Selena recalled the first time she was ever body-shamed.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” the Spring Breakers actress explained. “It’s the combination of all of it. It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that.”

Nowadays, Selena is “sticking to a healthy diet, but isn’t obsessive about it,” notes the insider. “She still enjoys the occasional McDonald’s or In-N-Out.”

