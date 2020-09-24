Courtesy Selena Gomez/Instagram

Looking (and feeling) good! Selena Gomez proudly showed off the scar from her kidney transplant on Thursday, September 24, in a gorgeous swimsuit photo and reflected on her journey to self-love.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” the “Bad Liar” singer, 28, recalled about her 2017 surgery. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that.”

Courtesy of Selena Gomez Instagram

The post was also a shout-out to her BFF Theresa Marie Mingus for her La’Mariette bikini line as the “Rare” singer posed in a stunning light blue one-piece next to a pool. “Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette, whose message is just that … all bodies are beautiful,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress concluded her post.

Selena received a kidney donation from pal Francia Raisa over three years ago. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the Dead Don’t Die actress revealed in October 2017, three months after having the procedure done. “I honestly look forward to sharing with you soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

The friends have since opened up more about the experience, which Selena called “life or death” during an interview with The Today Show at the time. “I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it,” the “Wolves” singer said about the Bring It On: All or Nothing actress, 32, following the surgery.

The surgery was especially traumatic because Selena experienced a major complication after receiving the kidney. “My kidney was very active, and when it turned it broke an artery. They had to take [Selena] into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died,” Francia told W Magazine in March 2018 about being “really scared” during post-op.

Selena looks happy and healthy these days, and it’s amazing to see her living her best life!