Yes, girl! Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a makeup-free mirror selfie along with a pretty powerful message about self-acceptance, and it’s inspiring AF.

“I am enough,” the “Look At Her Now” singer seemingly wrote on a Post-it note placed on her mirror. In the caption, she encouraged followers to spread the love. “Tag a friend who needs a #rarereminder,” the 27-year-old pop star wrote.

Selena is all about accepting herself as she is, and that can definitely be seen in her latest album, Rare, which is filled with empowering anthems and vulnerable songs, including “Lose You to Love Me,” which hints at her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

It’s clear she’s been through so much, but she has no regrets. “I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn’t happened to me,” she told Dazed in February while reflecting on her past. “But without them, I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing.”

She then got candid about how the struggles she faced with both her mental and physical health shaped her. “You know, going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had,” the brunette beauty divulged. “It was all a bit confusing.”

Luckily, that all changed after making a musical comeback. “When ‘Lose You to Love Me’ came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, ‘Oh… this is a huge reason why I’ve pushed myself through this. This is why.’ I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone.”

Since then, she’s been in a better place. “Selena’s feeling more confident than ever before,” a source previously told Life & Style, “and with the help of therapy, [she] has learned not to conform to Hollywood or change herself to fit in.”

You go, girl!