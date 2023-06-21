Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, she’s become one of the most talked-about women of the decade. Everything she does becomes a topic of interest, and that’s especially true of what she wears.

Since joining the royal family – and leaving the royal family – the Duchess of Sussex has sported all kinds of looks from fancy dresses to dark nail polish, which happens to be against royal protocol. With so many eyes on her and the women of the royal family especially, royal watchers began to notice that Meghan’s style influence wasn’t just rubbing off on fans, but on the likes of Princess Catherine, too.

Having adopted a sweet duchess style, Kate started switching out her cardigans and knee-length skirts for fitted suits, sleek hairstyles and bolder silhouettes after Meghan stepped into royal life. Even critics couldn’t help but notice the similarities, with Kate’s eerily similar hat choice for the St. David’s Day parade in March 2023 seemingly sealing the copycat deal.

It turns out, however, that since stepping back as a senior member of the firm, Archie and Lilibet’s mama has adopted a much more relaxed sense of style.

“Meghan’s gotten used to dressing down,” a source told In Touch of the former Suits star’s wardrobe. “On a day-to-day basis, she wears jeans or yoga pants, big sweaters and flats or sneakers, which she feels comfortable and relaxed in, and keeps her makeup minimal. Yes, of course she likes to get dolled up for the odd night out with pals,” but she didn’t like “having to be constantly dressed to the nines.”

The insider added that “having to walk around in heels all the time and making sure her nail polish doesn’t chip” wasn’t ideal.