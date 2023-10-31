Kelly Clarkson ~slayed~ her Halloween costume this year. The American Idol alum made the undead look cooler than ever with a vampire costume that showed off her recent weight loss.

In a preview of the Tuesday, October 31, episode of her talk show, Kelly, 41, discussed a spooky segment of Kellyoke in which she sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.” The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker looked the part in a skintight black mermaid-style dress that put her tiny waist on display. Her skin was painted a pale white as red “blood” tears dripped beneath her eyes. Kelly completed the look with a simple black choker necklace, red lipstick and her hair in loose waves.

The Kelly Clarkson Show went all out for Halloween this year, with its new home at 30 Rock in New York all decked out in skeletons, dark roses, ravens and other decor fit for a vampire’s lair. Her guests, which included Kyle Richards, Keith Morrison and others, were also dressed in their Halloween best.

Kelly’s Halloween look is just the latest ensemble to show off her incredible weight loss, which fans haven’t been able to stop talking about. The comments of her recent Instagram posts have been filled with her followers begging for her secrets as she’s flaunted her new look in various tight dresses and high-waisted pants throughout the last month.

“Please share your secrets!! What are you doing to look so amazing!!” a fan wrote under her October 15 Instagram post, in which she rocked a blue wrap dress.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Can you share your weight loss journey? You look great,” another user added.

In the past, Kelly has been vocal about her journey to losing more than 40 pounds. She revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with a thyroid problem in 2006 and began taking medication. However, she eventually stopped taking the undisclosed drug and made changes to her lifestyle. Enter the “lectin-free” diet, which has helped the mom of two — Kelly welcomed daughter River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — drop her baby weight and regulate her hormones.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra in 2018 of the diet, which was discussed in Dr. Steven Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox. “I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”

Kelly appeared to lose even more weight following the finalization of her divorce from Brandon, 46, in 2022. While she hasn’t spoken about shedding pounds recently, a source exclusively told Life & Style how the singer did it without any diet drugs.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine,” the insider said, adding that Kelly “feels amazing.”

Kelly has also made changes in her life to improve her mental health post-divorce, such as moving from Los Angeles to New York to be closer to her family and going to therapy.

“She wants to be healthy for her kids and look good for the new season of her daytime talk show,” the source concluded. “But she really did this for herself.”