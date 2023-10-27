Huge Win

In 2002, Kelly Clarkson became the first American Idol winner. “It forever changed the course of my life,” she’s said.

Mixed Emotions

The day she took home two Grammy Awards in 2006, Kelly had been misdiagnosed with cancer. “I went the whole day crying,” she’s revealed. She was later found to have an autoimmune disorder.

Toxic Romance

Kelly has said therapy couldn’t save her marriage. “It’s incredibly sad,” she’s shared. “There’s so much loss.” One good thing to come out of the relationship: her friendship with Brandon Blackstock’s ex-stepmom, Reba McEntire.

New Body

She lost 37 pounds in 2018 following the Plant Paradox diet but was unable to keep the weight off permanently. “When people talk about my weight, I’m like, ‘You seem to have a problem with it. I don’t,’” she’s said about body-shaming.

Faking It

The singer was spreading herself too thin while filming The Voice in L.A. and also shooting her talk show. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I don’t feel like smiling,’” she said of her decision to leave the show.

Behind The Scenes

The talk show host, who has faced “toxic workplace” accusations, says she hated being far from her family on the East Coast. “It just got lonely,” she revealed. “I never wanted to live in L.A. in the first place.”