Taking her talents from coast to coast! In 2023, Kelly Clarkson announced a big move across the U.S. to bring The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York. But is the American Idol alum living in the Big Apple full-time?

Where Does Kelly Clarkson Live Now?

NBC announced in May 2023 that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be moving from Los Angeles to New York City for its fifth season in the fall.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show will film in the iconic studio 6A, former home for late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien,” a statement from an NBCUniversal spokesperson read. “The investment includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space.”

Moving trucks were then spotted outside of Kelly’s home in Toluca Lake, California, in early August, according to Daily Mail. While it’s unclear exactly where Kelly is living in New York, it sounds like she plans to spend lots of time there with her two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

When news of the talk show’s move broke, Kelly revealed that she wanted to make the change because it would bring her closer to her family, who lives in North Carolina. It was a decision she had thought about for months.

“All of my family lives on [the east] coast. It just got lonely,” she said on Today in June 2023.

As for how her kids reacted to the cross-country move, Kelly revealed that they had differing opinions.

“They’ve been here off and on for vacations, but they haven’t actually lived here, going to school here, done that here so that’s happening right when they start school,” the “Piece by Piece” singer said on the “Las Culturistas” podcast that same month. “My son is very excited. My daughter, I’m still winning over. It’s not New York, it’s the fact that she just has friends. Now my son is like, ‘My friends will be fine, let’s go.’ He loves New York.”

Does Kelly Clarkson Still Have Her Montana Ranch?

With Kelly’s busy life, it’s no surprise that she needs a place where she can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. For that, she has her beloved ranch in Montana.

“I need roots,” Kelly said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I like going places, but I need roots and, Montana, it’s that for me.”

Kelly loves her ranch so much that she never plans on selling the land, calling it her “forever home.” She also said that the small and cozy vibes are just what she needs.

“My ranch in Montana, I live in a tiny, two-bedroom cabin,” she shared on the podcast, also noting that she built one-bedroom cabins on the property for guests. “You have to go sideways to walk around the bed, kind of. Small.”

After filing for divorce from Brandon after seven years of marriage in 2020, Kelly experienced a legal battle with her ex over the ownership of the ranch. However, a judge ruled in 2021 that she was allowed to maintain sole ownership, rejecting Brandon’s petition that it was considered marital property. Brandon had been living at the ranch at the time, but he moved out in June 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

Where Else Has Kelly Clarkson Lived?

Kelly and Brandon previously lived in a farmhouse in Encino, California, but she sold the property for $8.24 million following their divorce. The pop star then moved to a $5.4 million mansion in Toluca Lake.

In addition to her Los Angeles homes, Kelly also once owned a mansion in Nashville, but she sold the property when she started hosting her talk show.

“We had to kind of pick because of the talk show, not The Voice so much,” she told Dax on the podcast. “It didn’t make sense to keep it and so we had to move.”