Singer Kelly Clarkson owns a gorgeous ranch in Montana, and photos of her second home will give you all the cozy vibes.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer first talked about her residence in March 2020, three months before she filed for divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The exes share daughter River and son Remington, and the talent manager also has two kids — Savannah and Seth — from a previous marriage.

“We officially bought our ranch, Vintage Valley, over a year-and-a-half ago. I just love being outdoors,” the Voice coach explained at the time. “Brandon and I love wide open spaces and coming to the ranch because, well, both of us grew up in the countryside, one. And two, we literally work almost seven days a week — if not seven days a week. So, you know, when we have time off, we really like to check out, and it’s nice to get into nature.”

The “Heartbeat Song” singer noted she and Brandon are “always working constantly,” so they loved unwinding to the “sound of nature.”

Kelly even gave a tour of their Montana cabin in April 2020 during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while enjoying a getaway.

“This is our cabin and it’s super cute and cozy,” the “Stronger” singer gushed about their abode before pointing to different areas of the quaint space. “This is where Remi and River sleep on little bunks. There’s [where] me and Brandon sleep, and then, there’s where Seth, our 13-year-old, sleeps. It can also be another bunk, but our 18-year-old [Savannah] usually isn’t with us.”

Although the “Whole Lotta Woman” singer enjoyed the residence with Brandon, Kelly scored a victory in their ongoing divorce in October 2021 when a Los Angeles judge ruled that she gets to maintain ownership of the home.

The court pointed to the former couple’s prenuptial agreement while rejecting Brandon’s petition that claimed the ranch — and two other Montana properties owned by the “Broken & Beautiful” singer — are marital property, according to documents obtained by USA Today.



