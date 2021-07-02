Miss Independent! Kelly Clarkson purchased a $5.4 million home in Toluca Lake, California, amid her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The house, which is around 5,000 square feet, has five bedrooms, seven bedrooms, a tennis court on the property and of course, a pool.

The news of Kelly’s major real estate score comes a year after she and Brandon called it quits. The “Stronger” singer filed for divorce from the talent manager in June 2020 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

Ultimately, quarantine during the height of the coronavirus pandemic proved to be too much for Kelly. “She hated having to self-isolate with Brandon,” a source revealed to Life & Style shortly after their breakup. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels.”

Since then, the American Idol alum, who shares children River and Remington with Brandon, has made her stance on marriage clear. “I can’t even imagine doing it again,” Kelly admitted to guest Gwyneth Paltrow during a March 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce get to,” the Voice judge assured. “It’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again.”

Kelly added, “I love dating me! So I’m actually not looking for it. It’s also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future to know that it can and will probably happen for you.”

With her dating life on the back burner, it gave the Texas native plenty of time to focus on her surroundings. “I got a new house, it’s very white and clean … and I also redid my office here [at the show]. I looked at Kevin in our art department and I was like, ‘Please help me make this make sense,’” Kelly joked during a December 2020 episode of her talk show. “I just wanted to feel happy. The colors make me feel very good.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kelly Clarkson’s new house.