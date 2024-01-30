Actress Bryce Dallas Howard knows the pressures of Hollywood, as she grew up watching her director dad, Ron Howard, become a legendary filmmaker. However, not even being Tinseltown royalty has made her immune to dealing with weight issues during her career.

Bryce lost 30 pounds following the birth of her son, Theo, in 2006. She went on to gain 35 pounds for a 2016 episode of the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror.

When it came time to film 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, Bryce revealed that studio executives wanted her to lose weight, sharing, “I’ve been asked to not use my natural body in cinema.” Her director fought for Bryce to keep her appearance just as she was and ultimately won out, despite additional studio pressure.

