Prince Harry is gearing up to dish even more royal dirt in a sensational sequel to his blockbuster memoir, Spare, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

Princess Diana’s second-born son is emboldened by the success of his explosive tell-all — and the promise of another massive payday — but he’s also feeling immense pressure to top the tome by pulling back palace curtains even further, sources say.

“Harry is embracing his role as a truth-teller and isn’t holding back,” an insider tells Life & Style.

“He unapologetically shined a light on aspects of royal life that were previously shrouded in secrecy. Now he is being offered millions to write a sequel!”

Fans devoured more than 3.2 million copies of Spare, ranking it among the most successful autobiographies of all time.

In the scathing book, the Duke of Sussex slams his dad, King Charles, for having “trouble” communicating, bashes stepmother Queen Camilla as calculating and pegs brother Prince William — England’s future monarch — as a competitive hothead!

A spokesperson for Harry insists the prince has “no plans to write another memoir” anytime soon. But a top publisher notes, “Harry’s unparalleled success as an author has put pressure on him to delve deeper into the intricate web of family dynamics. At the moment, he might be saying he doesn’t want to do it — but millions often change folks’ minds.”