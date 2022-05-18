Shedding her Disney image! Selena Gomez is showing off her assets and fans love her for it.

The actress stepped out in New York City on Sunday, May 15, following her Saturday Night Live hosting gig wearing a black gown and a thigh-high slit. The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, waved to fans as she walked into an afterparty at the L’Avenue at Saks. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a peek of her large leg tattoo was also on display. Selena debuted a giant ink design of praying hands wrapped in rosary beads in an Instagram post ahead of the 2019 American Music Awards.

Selena’s first-ever SNL hosting appearance was a smash with jokes about her single status.

“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” she said, in part, during her May 14 monologue. “I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary, a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [is married to Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly. Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”

It’s unclear if Selena actually found love that night like some of the SNL hosts before her. However, her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, is all loved up headed into the show’s second season — set to premiere on Tuesday, June 28. Selena and her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short spoke with Extra at the ABC Upfronts on Tuesday, May 17, and addressed rumors that real-life BFF Cara Delevingne will be her character’s love interest in season 2.

“Maybe,” Selena teased. “I think the whole point of us being here is to get people excited about the next season without giving too much away.”

When it comes to dating off screen, Steve and Martin confirmed that Selena “must pass every prospective person through us.”

“They better be rich,” Martin joked. Selena added, “Maybe they shouldn’t talk on my behalf.”

