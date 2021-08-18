Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost Have the Sweetest Love Story: How They Met and More

In it for the long haul! Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost actually knew each other for almost a decade before getting dating and getting married. The couple are now expecting baby No. 1 together.

ScarJo and Colin met through Saturday Night Live. Although the comedian said they first crossed paths way back in 2006, the Black Widow actress admitted her first recollection of him is from 2010 when she appeared in a sketch he had written.

“It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” the Lucy actress told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 about Colin’s Teen Mom-inspired script. “That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

The Avengers: Endgame actress reappeared on the sketch show in 2017 on the heels of filing for divorce from ex-husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares daughter Rose. She was also previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. The timing was beginning to align because Colin and Parks and Recs star Rashida Jones had also recently split.

An insider told Life & Style at the time that Scarlett’s “close pal” and sketch actress Kate McKinnon “pushed” the pair “to go on their first date” after they hit it off at an SNL cast party later that year.

The A-listers continued quietly dating throughout the year and made their first red carpet appearance together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in 2017.

Colin popped the question two years later, and the Don Jon star’s rep confirmed they were engaged in May 2019. The Staten Island native chose an extremely unique ring for his love. The 11-carat light brown elongated oval diamond sits on a black ceramic band. The sparkler has an estimated cost of between $350,000 and $400,000, Town and Country previously reported. However, that seems to be a modest estimate compared to other outlets.

The happy couple officially tied the knot in 2020, and it’s safe to say they are head over heels for each other. Scarlett gushed over her now-hubby during a monologue while hosting SNL for the sixth time.

“This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here,” she said before giving Colin a hug and kiss.

