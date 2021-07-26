Scarlett Johansson Has a Surprising Number of Tattoos! See Photos and Find Out What They Mean

While many celebrities are shy about showing off their tattoos, Scarlett Johansson is the exact opposite! The New York native has nine known tattoos to date, many of which are big, intricate designs.

Take Scarlett’s back tattoo, for example. The Black Widow actress, who is married to Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost, first unveiled the roses and baby lamb piece at the 2018 Met Gala. Since then, Scarlett has stepped out in a number of red carpet looks that put her ink of full display.

In addition to having some really big tattoos, Scarlett has some smaller designs. In 2019, she and her Avengers costars decided to get tattoos in honor of their time with the franchise. “There’s a symbol for everybody in the movie hidden in there,” East Side Ink tattoo artist Josh Lord previously told Revolver Magazine. “Their initials are also all hidden in there.”

Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the Avengers movie, also offered up some more juicy backstory. “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo,” he revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“It was Johansson’s idea, and she and Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to Los Angeles, he did me, did Renner and then we just bullied Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it,” Robert added, referring to Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth.

Years later, Scarlett is still bummed Mark didn’t join in on the tattoo fun! “We have an Avengers tattoo. The only person who doesn’t have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he’s lame, basically,” she joked during a July 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“We tried to get him to do it. We said, ‘What about if we do it in white ink? If we did it in water? … He just shut it down,” Scarlett recalled. “He’s such a party pooper! I mean, a big party pooper!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos and learn more about Scarlett Johansson’s tattoos.