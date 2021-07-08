Before Colin Jost married wife Scarlett Johansson in 2020, the longtime Saturday Night Live personality had a very low-key love life.

In fact, prior to Scarlett, the only other woman Colin has romantically been linked to is actress Rashida Jones. The Harvard University alumni first sparked dating rumors in 2013 after being photographed together arm-in-arm in New York City. “She’s known him for a while,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“Rashida is into him,” the insider added. “She likes that he’s funny.” The Parks and Recreation star and Staten Island, New York, native were together for three years before ultimately calling it quits in 2016. Rashida has since moved on with musician Ezra Koenig.

As for Colin, he seemingly remained single until May 2017, when he and Scarlett were first spotted together at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Colin and the Black Widow actress took their romance public six months later at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in NYC.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

It wasn’t until May 2018, however, that Colin referred to Scarlett as his “girlfriend” for the first time during his “Weekend Update” segment on SNL. Thereafter, the lovebirds attended many A-list events together, including the Met Gala and the Emmy Awards.

Come February 2019, Scarlett and Colin shacked up together. “Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett,” a separate source revealed to Us Weekly. “He thinks she is incredible, kind and beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out. Scarlett loves Colin, too, and they are in it for the long haul. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

After getting engaged in May 2019, Colin and Scarlett quietly got married in October 2020. In February 2021, the A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir author joked about how little he helped to plan their nuptials.

“I don’t pretend to know much about things or have taste in things,” Colin said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things. That’s sort of what I’ve learned in general in my life. I’ve never been like, ‘Oh, should I wear this shirt?’ I never know, so I always would rather someone else tell me.”

Colin admitted that while he never grew up “imagining his dream wedding,” he did “imagine his dream partner.” Clearly, Scarlett is The One!