Live from … Colin Jost‘s bank account! Although the longtime Saturday Night Live star isn’t worth nearly as much as his wife, Scarlett Johansson, the Staten Island, New York, native still has a lot of money. Colin has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how he makes money, keep reading.

Colin Jost joined Saturday Night Live in 2005:

Nowadays, Colin is best known for his role as coanchor of the “Weekend Update” segment alongside Michael Che. However, he didn’t actually get in front of the camera on Saturday Night Live until 2014. Colin began his journey with the comedy sketch series in 2005 as a writer. Despite being on television for nearly a decade, Colin still finds certain aspects of his job nerve-racking.

Every year, he and Michael have a segment where they write jokes for each other and read them for the first time live. “I’m seeing all of them for the first time on air. It’s really a pretty terrifying moment. It’s thrilling, in a way, but also terrifying,” Colin told Collider in a February 2021 interview. “I don’t know any other moment like that, really, where you’re going to be on record on live television, and not know what you’re going to say — and you feel compelled to say whatever you see.”

He went on to admit the “worst moments” are just before getting on camera. “Where you’re in a hallway and you hear one of the writers say, ‘You can’t make him say that! Oh my God! His life will be over. They’ll kill him!’ And you hear that, but you don’t know what it is, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, can someone please talk Che out of whatever that was gonna be?'” Colin recalled. “So, that’s the scarier part.”

For his work on Saturday Night Live, Colin has 13 Emmy Awards nominations and five Writers Guild Awards.

Colin Jost is an author:

In 2020, the Harvard University graduate published A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir. The text is a book of essays detailing his upbringing on Staten Island, family life, education, finding comedy and more.