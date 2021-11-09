In 2014, a 20-year-old Pete Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. With more than 100 episodes under his belt — and a number of highly publicized romances — the Staten Island, New York, native is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. Pete’s staggering net worth also proves he’s a member of the A-list! As of 2021, the actor has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Pete makes his money, keep reading.

Pete Davidson is a cast member on Saturday Night Live:

Fun fact: Pete actually isn’t the youngest Saturday Night Live cast member ever … but he’s one of them! Anthony Michael Hall joined the hit sketch comedy series at 17 years old, Eddie Murphy joined at 19 years old and Robert Downey Jr. joined at 20 years old, tying Pete.

Prior to joining Saturday Night Live, Pete was a regular on MTV’s Guy Code and Wild ‘N Out but it was actually his small part in Amy Schumer‘s 2015 film Trainwreck that opened up some serious doors for him.

“It was after Amy Schumer gave me a part in Trainwreck and I met Bill Hader on set and we talked and kind of hit it off. He called me a week later and said ‘Hey, I recommended you to Lorne Michaels.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ I was just so surprised. I didn’t even know that I could audition,” Pete previously recalled to People, referring to the Saturday Night Live creator. “And the fact that I got it, I just couldn’t believe it.”

According to a number of outlets, Pete makes $15,000 per episode of Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson is an actor:

In addition to Saturday Night Live, Pete has appeared in a number of films including Set It Up, Big Time Adolescence, The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad. For The King of Staten Island, Pete was also a writer and director, as the film was based on his life.

“I made a tribute to my mom and dad, and I got to face these things I’d been avoiding for a really long time head-on,” the comedian said in a June 2020 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “I really wanted this to be cleansing for me. I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible and I could get my story out there, so I feel like now, I can let it go.”

Pete’s father, Scott Davidson, was a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11 when Pete was 7 years old.