Take a Look at Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Collection Before He Has Them Removed: They’ll Be ‘Gone’ By ’30’

Inked up … for now! Pete Davidson reportedly has over 100 tattoos, but he plans to have them removed by the time he’s 30. However, he is covered in meaningful and interesting pieces that represent significant moments and people in his life.

The Saturday Night Live star, who was born on November 16, 1993, revealed to People in July 2021 that he was undergoing laser treatments to get rid of his tattoos.

“I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so,” the Trainwreck actor said at the time, adding that it takes about “a month” for him to heal between sessions. “They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”

Film critic Mike McGranaghan tweeted more details about Pete’s decision after the actor talked candidly about the process during a Q&A for his 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. Long story short, the comedian was tired of it taking hours to cover his ink while on set.

“He even showed his hand, which is already done,” the critic said about the progress Pete had made via Twitter. “He said it takes three to four hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off.’”

The Big Time Adolescence star admitted it’s “worse” removing the tats than it was to actually get them. “Not only are they burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right?” Pete said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May.

As far as his decision to adorn his body with so many unique pieces, Pete has been very candid about his struggles with bipolar disorder. The Staten Island native previously said his chest tattoos were to cover scars from cutting himself when he was younger.

“That’s why I started getting tats on my chest, to cover them,” he explained during an interview with Chalamagne tha God. “It’s just a release if you can’t get a tattoo … When [I’m] so manic and upset, sometimes that’s the only thing that will work for me.”

In addition, some of his tattoos serve as reminders of past relationships. He’s covered up numerous markings from his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, which ended in October 2018.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Pete’s tattoos and the meanings behind them!