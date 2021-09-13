In 2013, Pete Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live at just 20 years old. Since then, the King of Staten Island actor has become one of the biggest names — and bachelors — in Hollywood. While Pete is flying solo these days, the NYC native made headlines for a rumored marriage on March 16, 2021.

Pete’s dating history includes a number of highly publicized romances, but his most notable relationship to date was with Ariana Grande. The Big Time Adolescence star and “Imagine” artist went Instagram official in May 2018 — and as we all know, things moved very quickly after that.

By June of that year, Pete and Ariana were engaged. “I feel like I won a contest,” he gushed to Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show. “It’s f–king lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

Three months later, Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of a drug overdose on September 7. The Grammy Award winner’s grief put a definite strain on her engagement to Pete, and by October, they officially called it quits.

“I totally got it. ‘Cause we were only together for a few months — she’d even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” Pete recalled to Charlamagne tha God during a February 2020 interview.

“I pretty much knew it was over after that,” he continued. “That was really horrible. I can’t imagine what that s–t is like. That s–t is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ked up.”

By January 2019, Pete’s love life made headlines once again after he began dating actress Kate Beckinsale. “Pete’s been an exciting breath of fresh air, and she’s falling for him, big time,” a source told In Touch at the time.

“He’s hyper-intelligent, hilarious, quick-witted and kind, plus a fantastic and considerate lover, too — everything she wants from a guy,” the insider added. Sadly, their relationship only lasted four months.

Scroll through the gallery below to see a complete list of Pete Davidson’s past girlfriends.