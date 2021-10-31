Are they or aren’t they? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands during a fun night out with friends at Knott’s Berry Farm amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 27, visited the Buena Park, California, attraction on Saturday, October 30. The two were accompanied by a large group of friends, including Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Stephanie Shepherd and Harry Hudson.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kim and Pete were seated together side by side on a rollercoaster, and during a drop, they squeezed each other’s hands. While they seemed close and cozy, an eyewitness revealed to Us Weekly that their relationship is strictly platonic.

“Kim and Pete seemed like good friends,” the onlooker told the outlet.

It seems like Kim and Pete hit it off after she hosted SNL for the first time on October 9. Kim starred opposite the King of Staten Island actor in an Aladdin parody skit. The two sealed the sketch with a kiss, playing love interests Aladdin and Jasmine from the Disney movie. They also impersonated Kourtney , 42, while Pete played Machine Gun Kelly in another skit, “The People’s Kourt,” as a comical reference to the Poosh founder and MGK, 31, and Megan Fox’s relationship.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Skims founder is in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband. As Life & Style previously reported, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February. While the exes — who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm together — had a tense relationship following their split, it seems like they were able to reach a good place and are now amicable. The “Jesus Walks” artist even showed his support by visiting Kim in New York City ahead of her SNL appearance. The former couple also had dinner at a Nobu restaurant in Malibu on September 30.

In terms of dating, the KKW Beauty founder is taking her time. Any new bachelors interested in the law school student also must go through “background checks,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch in June. “Kim, her sisters and close friends do go through the dating apps and they know who’s interested in dating her,” the source explained. “Guys, athletes mostly, have reached out and Kim’s team is definitely doing their research.”

“Kim says that if she finds someone she genuinely feels a connection for, she’ll go for it. That’s what she says anyway,” the insider added. However, “[Kim] is not in a rush to date, but she is dipping her toe in, very slowly though.”