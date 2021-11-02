Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Despite rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style the pair are just friends.

“They connected on SNL. It’s more of a cool friendship, they talk about a lot of stuff, especially the current dating scene,” the insider reveals, adding that they’re “definitely in the friend zone.”

“I could see Pete fixing Kim up with one of his friends, and vice versa; she wants him to settle down,” the source adds. “They seem like an odd couple, even for friends, but that’s what everyone thought about Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker] and look at them now.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and The King of Staten Island star, 27, recently shared an onscreen kiss when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last month. In January 2019, the duo hung out at Kid Cudi‘s birthday party, along with Timothée Chalamet and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, with whom she’s currently going through a divorce. Most recently, Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, October 29.