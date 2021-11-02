Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘Connected’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’: They Have ‘a Cool Friendship’
Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Despite rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style the pair are just friends.
“They connected on SNL. It’s more of a cool friendship, they talk about a lot of stuff, especially the current dating scene,” the insider reveals, adding that they’re “definitely in the friend zone.”
“I could see Pete fixing Kim up with one of his friends, and vice versa; she wants him to settle down,” the source adds. “They seem like an odd couple, even for friends, but that’s what everyone thought about Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker] and look at them now.”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and The King of Staten Island star, 27, recently shared an onscreen kiss when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last month. In January 2019, the duo hung out at Kid Cudi‘s birthday party, along with Timothée Chalamet and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, with whom she’s currently going through a divorce. Most recently, Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, October 29.
The Skims founder began dating Kanye, 44, in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. After a slew of ups and downs in 2020, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February. That said, they’ve remained amicable as they focus on coparenting their kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
“Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye. That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him,” a separate source told In Touch. “She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”
The source continued, “They’ve talked about not bashing each other in public, which they both agreed on, for the sake of their children.” She “definitely doesn’t want any drama.”
In fact, Kanye was seen in New York City where he supported his estranged wife during her SNL debut. Kim, meanwhile, previously attended several listening events for his 10th studio album Donda in August.
As for Pete, he’s been linked to Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor. He was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.