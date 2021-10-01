Remaining amicable. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted having dinner together on Thursday, September 30, amid their divorce.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, and rapper, 44, were photographed at Malibu restaurant Nobu, a celebrity hotspot known for its Japanese delicacies and beachfront views. Joining them were friends Tracy Romulus, who works as the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands and husband Ray Romulus, a two-time Grammy award-winning music producer.

The two were seen entering the same vehicle, with Kanye in the driver’s seat and Kim in the passenger side, while their friends took the backseats.

The outing follows a summer of events that showed Kim K. supporting her estranged husband, including the Skims founder attending Kanye’s multiple listening parties for his album Donda. At one such event, Kim appeared as a bride, in a white Balenciaga Couture wedding dress and veil, during Ye’s song, “No Child Left Behind,” despite filing for divorce from the musician in February 2021.

Two months before their breakup, In Touch reported that the KKW Beauty Founder and the Grammy Award-winner were “worlds apart” from each other emotionally.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” a source said at the time.

However, it appears the two have made amends since then, especially regarding raising their children.

Together, the ex-couple share four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. The “Flashing Lights” artist and the reality TV star were married for nearly seven years. Kim reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Kanye responded to the filing on April 9 and also sought the same custody arrangement, according to documents obtained by In Touch. Both parties cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“[Kim] does respect him and will always have love for him,” an insider previously told In Touch. “She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

“They’ve talked about not bashing each other in public, which they both agreed on, for the sake of their children,” the source continued, adding that the estranged couple still “communicate with each other, especially important stuff regarding the kids, setting up playtime, things like that.”