Although Maid actress Margaret Qualley has only been in the spotlight since 2013, her career is definitely on a steady rise — and her net worth proves it! The Kalispell, Montana, native has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Margaret makes money, keep reading.

Margaret Qualley has more than 25 acting credits:

Margaret’s first role was Raquel in Gia Coppola and James Franco‘s 2013 film, Palo Alto, starring Emma Roberts. Later, in 2014, she was cast as Jill Garvey in the HBO series The Leftovers for 22 episodes.

Some of Margaret’s other notable roles include Pussycat in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon.

In October 2021, Margaret’s starred as Alex in Netflix’s Maid alongside her mom, Andie MacDowell, and fellow actors Nick Robinson, Billy Burke, Raymond Ablack and more. The 10-episode limited series is based off of author Stephanie Land‘s life and deals with important topics like domestic violence, substance abuse and mental illness.

Despite the tough subject matter, including a complicated mother-daughter dynamic between Alex and her mom, Paula, Margaret was keen on getting Andie involved with the project.

“It was my idea. I was so excited about it. I was up in Canada quarantining, and the role of my mom was still open, and it dawned on me that I’ve always wanted to work with my mom. And then, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is it. My mom’s gotta do this.’ And I called Margot Robbie, and she loved the idea,” Margaret recalled during an interview with Collider. “Everyone was on board and really excited about it. And then, I was just crossing my fingers, hoping my mom would want to do it, and I lucked out. She wanted to do it, and she came up to Canada, and it was a real dream getting to work with her. It was one of the more surreal experiences of my life.”

Margot was one of the executive producers for Maid.

“Across the board, there’s the comfort of having your mom in the same place when you’re in the middle of a pandemic and you’re away from home for nine months, then there’s my mom’s whole body of work, which I’m complete awe of and couldn’t look up to her more, and then there’s this thing where you walk into the room and your mom is playing your mom, and that definitely shifts the situation,” Margaret added. “It’s the biggest cheat I’ve ever managed to pull off.”

Margaret Qualley is a model:

Over the years, Margaret has modeled and walked the runway for big names like Alberta Ferretti, Valentino, Chanel and Ralph Lauren.