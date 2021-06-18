Spill the tea. Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce from Kanye West and their “coparenting relationship” during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Thursday, June 17.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, told host Andy Cohen about her split from the “Runaway” rapper, 44, calling their relationship her first “real marriage.”

She added, “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.” However, Kim said she wouldn’t reveal the nitty-gritty details on television.

That being said, the Skims creator gushed that she and her estranged husband have an “amazing coparenting” dynamic to raise their four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim also noted she and Kanye will remain friends because that’s how their relationship began before turning romantic in 2012.

“I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” Kim said about the Grammy winner. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Now that she’s back on the market, the mom of four may be getting back out into the dating game, but she dismissed romance rumors between her and attorney Van Jones. The billionaire explained that she will definitely value privacy and genuineness in a future relationship and would even consider dating someone who is not a celebrity.

While Kim remains the only single Kardashian sister, Kanye has reportedly moved on with model Irina Shayk. The model, 35, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, has been heating up with the “Flashing Lights” rapper in recent weeks. An insider told In Touch in June that Kim surprisingly wasn’t shocked by her ex’s new romance.

“Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the source said. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

It’s a new chapter for Kimye.