Sending a message? Kanye West unfollowed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé on Twitter amid his romance with Irina Shayk.

Although the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 44, hasn’t posted on the social media platform since November 2020, fans noticed that Kanye unfollowed the reality TV stars on Thursday, June 10. “Kanye unfollowed all the Kardashians on Twitter LOL … album is gonna be a masterpiece,” one fan tweeted. “Kanye unfollowed all the Kardashians. He stopped keepin’ up with ’em,” added another.

Kanye’s unfollowing spree comes just days after the father of four, who shares children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 25 months, with Kim, 40, was spotted celebrating his birthday in Provence, France, with Irina, 35. “They’ve been friends for years,” a source revealed to In Touch on Wednesday, June 9. “Recently, they got even closer and they’re seeing where this goes.”

According to a separate In Touch insider, Kim, who filed for divorce in February, was aware of Kanye and Irina’s relationship. “She heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the source explained. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

The Grammy Award winner “wanted to be the first one to move on with someone new,” the insider added. “Actually, Kim did, too … but she wasn’t going to be seen out publicly on dates until Kanye was. It wasn’t an official plan between them, but they did talk about it. It was a weird, show of respect thing.”

Despite their impending divorce, the E! personality “has nothing against” Irina, who shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, the source assured. “Who knows how serious this will become, but Kim thinks it’s healthy for Kanye to move on. The rest of the Kardashians are happy for him, too. This was bound to happen. Now, all eyes are on Kim and whom she’ll be seen out and about with.”

As for Bradley’s feeling on Irina and Kanye, the longtime actor, 46, hopes the relationship “fizzles out quickly,” an additional insider told In Touch. “It’s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life.”