High praise! Van Jones weighed in on Kim Kardashian‘s future as a lawyer. “She’s doing amazing,” the CNN host gushed to Ellen DeGeneres during a Monday, May 24, interview. “I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars.”

Although Van, 52, and Kim, 40, don’t work together directly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is apprenticing at his non-profit organization, Dream Corps. “Her dad was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer,” Van continued, referring to Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian. Robert is best known for being one of O.J. Simpson‘s defense attorneys during his September 1995 murder trial. Robert later died in September 2003 of esophageal cancer.

“Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up, so I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney,” Van, who is also an attorney, added. “She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

Kim hasn’t been shy about sharing her journey to become a lawyer with fans. “Last year, I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple-choice tests monthly,” the KKW Beauty founder explained via Instagram in April 2019.

“As my first year is almost coming to an end, I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, assured.

“One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are,” she included. “This option is available to anyone whose state allows it.”

Kim went on to admit that although she didn’t “finish college,” she’s not taking the “easy way out.” The Skims mogul confessed there are time she feels “overwhelmed,” but she has a “strict commitment to follow a dream of mine.”

To conclude her heartfelt message, Kim thanked Van Jones for “believing” in her and introducing her to his associates Jessica Jackson and Erin Harvey, who are now Kim’s mentors. “I am forever grateful to them [for] both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey,” the E! personality shared.