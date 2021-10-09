Amicable exes for the win! Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband, Kanye West, were spotted reuniting in New York City ahead of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Saturday Night Live debut.

Kim, 40, and the “Praise God” artist, 44, looked cool and casual while exiting a hotel together on Saturday, October 9, in photos obtained by TMZ. The KKW Beauty founder wore a floor-length bright pink jacket paired with silver boots, while Kanye rocked a black sweatshirt, baseball cap, leather jacket and Crocs.

Since Kim filed for divorce in February, she and Kanye, who share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, continue to support each other. In fact, the Skims mogul “consulted” with the Donda rapper after learning she’d be hosting Saturday Night Live, a source revealed to E! News on Wednesday, October 6. Kanye has appeared on SNL seven times over the years.

“She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They’ve talked about some different ideas, and he has been very supportive,” the insider added. “He has many suggestions and Kim has been listening. She is taking this very seriously and putting her heart and soul into it. She wants it to go well and is completely focused on the task at hand. She’s definitely nervous and wants this gig to be a success.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

According to Us Weekly, Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in May 2014, are “not back together.” However, the former flames have a lot of love for each other! The Grammy Award winner “is still styling Kim,” a separate source told the publication. “They have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent.”

Despite their breakup, Kim “will be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers,” the insider assured.

The mother of four “definitely doesn’t want any drama” with the Yeezy founder, an additional source told In Touch in July. “Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye. That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”