Well, it looks like Kim Kardashian can add “comedian” to her resumé. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star totally nailed her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 9! Of course, the majority of Kim’s wisecracks were aimed at her famous family, including Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So, I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, quipped. In addition to Corey, 40, Kim took jabs at her sisters and estranged husband Kanye West.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face … and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” the Skims mogul laughed. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

As for Kanye, 44, Kim had nothing but high praise for the “Moon” artist … well, mostly. “I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything. Honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean I married the best rapper of all time,” she began.

“Not only that, [but he’s also] the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kim smiled, referring to the pair’s children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Hours before Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live, she and Kanye were spotted leaving a New York City hotel together. Kim even “consulted” Kanye, who has performed on SNL seven times over the years, after learning she was hosting the hit NBC sketch comedy series, a source revealed to E! News.

“She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They’ve talked about some different ideas, and he has been very supportive,” the insider added. “He has many suggestions and Kim has been listening. She is taking this very seriously and putting her heart and soul into it. She wants it to go well and is completely focused on the task at hand. She’s definitely nervous and wants this gig to be a success.”