She approves! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards exclusively tells Life & Style BFF Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble are a “great couple.”

"He just worships her, and he treats her like a queen. He always makes a point to … put her on a pedestal," Kyle gushes about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's supportive beau, 40.

Moreover, the Halloween actress thinks Corey is an amazing fit for Kris, 65, who has “gone through a lot” after raising her six kids. “I think that feels good to somebody,” Kyle adds. “She’s always the caretaker, too. So, to have someone who loves you like that and take care of you like that.”

In addition, the Little House on the Prairie alum raves the couple are “both a lot of fun” and “lovers of life.”

Kris and Corey were first romantically linked in 2014 after meeting at a birthday party in Ibiza, one year after the momager’s split from ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

Since then, the talent manager has become “an unofficial Kardashian-Jenner family member,” an insider previously told Life & Style in April 2021.

“Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now,” the insider revealed. “He’s an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone’s back.”

The reality TV mom has also been open about the Atlanta native’s impact on her life during an interview WSJ Magazine in March 2021.

“He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” Kris raved about the businessman. “He really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

Over the years, Corey has become particularly close with Kris’ youngest child, Kylie Jenner. Fans got to see their close bond during a season 19 episode of KUWTK.

“It’s such a blessing you’re here, [because] when you’re not here, it’s not the same and I mean that in real life. Without you, it’s f—king just off,” Corey told the makeup mogul, 24, during a candid moment.

“I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” the Kylie Skin founder sweetly said in a confessional scene following the heartfelt moment. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”