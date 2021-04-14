One of the crew! Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is so close with his girlfriend’s children that he is “definitely an unofficial Kardashian-Jenner family member,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now,” the source explains. “He’s an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone’s back.”

A second insider recently gushed that the 45-year-old “isn’t just [Kris’] guy. He’s integrated himself with pretty much all the Kardashian and Jenner family members.” The talent manager is “especially close” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. “They pal around, they have the same sense of humor and taste in music,” the source said about the makeup mogul, 23, and the entertainment executive.

“I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” Kylie once said amid a confessional scene during a 2019 episode of KUWTK. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”

The power couple started dating in 2014, one year after Kris split from ex Caitlyn Jenner, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Fans have been able to watch their romance blossom over the last six years via the famous family’s E! reality series — and it has been pretty steamy at times.

Kris previously opened up about the dynamic duo’s sex life during a 2019 episode of the long-running show. “Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song,” she gushed over her man at the time. “He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music.”

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The momager recently reaffirmed during an interview with WSJ Magazine that her bond with Corey is airtight. “He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” the Jenner Communications CEO raved about the A-list exec in March 2021. “He really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”