Corey Gamble Says Not Being Able to Have Sex With Kris Jenner Is Like ‘Jail’ on ‘KUWTK’

A challenge! Kourtney Kardashian enlists the help of mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for a celibacy experiment on the Thursday, April 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — but the momager’s man wasn’t too pleased with the lack of sex.

It all started when the Poosh founder, 41, explained that she was writing an article for the lifestyle website about how a lack of intimacy affects relationships and asked her mom, 65, and the talent manager, 40, to try to abstain from sex for two weeks. Corey declared the fulfilling the request would be “like jail.” In their couples’ confessional, Kris told her boyfriend, “You’re horny as f—k so I don’t think this is going to work.”

The pair did try to make it work, though. They distanced themselves from one another in an effort to fight the temptation. “I’m thinking about you all day,” Corey told his longtime love, whom he has been dating since 2014. The couple started seeing each other following Kris’ separation from ex Caitlyn Jenner, from whom she got divorced in 2015.

Later in the episode, Kourtney even brought in a Tai Chi instructor for the duo to help them channel their pent-up sexual energy elsewhere.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kris opened up about her strong bond with Corey during an interview with WSJ Magazine published on March 23. “He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” she gushed over the Georgia native. “He really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

While the business exec has a close connection with all of Kris’s children — including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian Jr. — he is particularly tight with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. The 23-year-old raved about her mother’s boyfriend in a confessional scene during season 19 of KUWTK.

“I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said after an emotional bonding moment with the media personality. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”