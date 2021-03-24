A good pair. Kris Jenner opened up about her longtime love, boyfriend Corey Gamble, and revealed the businessman is an “amazing support system.”

“He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” the 65-year-old gushed over her man during an interview with WSJ Magazine published on Tuesday, March 23. “He really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

The momager and the talent manager, 40, started dating just one year after Kris’ split from ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner in 2013. Kris and Caitlyn, 71, got married in 1991 and had two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, before their 2015 divorce. Prior to her relationship with the former Olympian, she was married to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, with whom she had four kids: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian Jr.

The dynamic duo are totally head over heels for one another after nearly seven years of dating. “[Happy] queen day, my beautiful bab [sic]. I’m so happy and thankful to have [you] in my life,” Corey gushed over Kris via Instagram on her 65th birthday. “[You’re] the best mother, Lovie [and] friend to all. I admire so many qualities in you and I’ll always spoil [and] take care of [you]. We’ve been around the world several times during all these years and our love is still real … I will celebrate you now [and] forever. I LOVE [YOU] so much, young sexy. It’s your day, my lady.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press

Corey has been a mainstay in the famous family for years now — and he really gets along swimmingly with Kris’ kids, particularly Kylie, 23. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during season 19, he told the makeup mogul during a particularly raw moment, “It’s such a blessing you’re here, [because] when you’re not here, it’s not the same and I mean that in real life. Without you, it’s f—king just off.’

“I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” the Kylie Skin founder revealed in a confessional scene following the heartfelt moment. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”