A little birthday love! Corey Gamble dedicated a sweet tribute post to girlfriend Kris Jenner in honor of her milestone 65th birthday on Instagram on Thursday, November 5.

“[Happy] queen day, my beautiful bab [sic]. I’m so happy and thankful to have [you] in my life,” the 39-year-old wrote alongside four cute PDA photos of the longtime couple. “[You’re] the best mother, Lovie [and] friend to all. I admire so many qualities in you and I’ll always spoil [and] take care of [you]. We’ve been around the world several times during all these years and our love is still real … I will celebrate you now [and] forever. I LOVE [YOU] so much, young sexy. It’s your day, my lady.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the talent manager met at former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci‘s 40th birthday party in Ibiza in August 2014. They went public with their relationship in November 2014, less than a month after Kris filed for divorce from ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner. The pair have been going strong ever since. Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce was finalized in March 2015.

It’s great to see the Atlanta native showering his ladylove with affection, considering the dynamic duo typically keep their PDA to a minimum on social media and during public outings. However, the TV producer has let some details about her romance with the younger man on KUWTK in the past.

During an April 2020 episode of the series, the matriarch met up with daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for lunch — and she couldn’t stop gushing over her man and the “make out session” they had on the car ride to the restaurant. “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” Kris revealed as they sat down. “You know how that goes.”

It’s clear the former talk show host is still head over heels for her boyfriend after six years of dating. “Women go through stages in life and I’m going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend,” the TV personality explained during her confessional.

We hope the sweet couple has many more happy birthdays together.