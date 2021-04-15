Water under the bridge! Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, “respects” all of her children as parents, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “There was that famous incident when Scott Disick was vocal about not letting Corey try to discipline his kids — but that was an isolated incident, which they settled.”

During a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Talentless founder, 37, who shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign with Kourtney Kardashian, got into a huge argument with Corey, 40, about parenting styles.

“You guys, I don’t have a nanny anymore. She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face,” the Poosh.com founder, 41, revealed over dinner. “But P can be out of control. I think she almost blacks out and does these wild things.”

As a result, Corey asked if it would be “cool” to “pop” Penelope, 8, for acting out. “No .. but you could also say something to her in the moment,” Kourtney replied. After Kris, 65, chimed in, her beau once again brought up using physical punishment.

“I’m sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I’m whipping her ass and I’ll explain it to y’all later,” the business executive declared. “What? You would whoop Penelope’s ass if she scratched you?” Scott responded, before escalating things.

“My daughter? What the hell are you talking about? You would whoop my daughter’s ass if she touched you? A little six-year-old girl? What the f–k are you talking about? Stop it! the Flip It Like Disick producer yelled. “You’re not going to beat my little daughter! Get the f–k out of here.”

Since then, “everyone trusts Corey around their kids,” assures the insider. “They appreciate that … the Corey bond is real.”

The road manager, who began dating Kris in 2014, is “especially close” with Kylie Jenner, a second source told Life & Style. “They pal around, they have the same sense of humor and taste in music.”