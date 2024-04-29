Selling the OC‘s Alex Hall had some choice words for Brittany Snow, after the actress’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview where she hinted something went down between the reality star and Brittany’s ex-husband, Tyler Stanaland.

“Her allegations and her calculated verbiage and approach to alluding to things that happened. Anything that was aimed at me is completely false and untrue,” Alex, 35, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, April 29.

“I think any viewer who watches the show can see that that’s untrue because you literally see mine and Tyler’s friendship progress, or not. And so, people are gonna believe what they want to believe,” the Oppenheim Group realtor continued.

Alex called Brittany’s claims “a really, really unfair move” on the Hairspray star’s part. “However, she did it for her business and that’s what I’m going with here,” the Netflix star told the outlet.

“And, I just would have had more respect for her if she would have said it with her chest and said, ‘Alex Hall did X, Y and Z with my husband while we were married,’ but she can’t do that because that would be a boldfaced lie,” Alex continued. “So, again, calculated in her best interest, maybe I get it, but very, very couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

During Brittany’s “Call Her Daddy” appearance on March 27, the Pitch Perfect star discussed Tyler, 34, getting flirty with Alex, along with his rumored infidelity. The pair split in September 2022 and Brittany, 38, filed for divorce in January 2023. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in July 2023.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

“They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. I don’t want to give them any more time and energy, because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention,” Brittany said of Tyler and other members of the Selling the OC cast. She added, “I was not aware of a lot of things.”

“I will say, what people think happened, happened,” Brittany continued. “I think that there’s also in my experience with this and how I processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself… There’s a part of this that I don’t have a part in. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn’t serve me.”

As for where Alex and Tyler stand today, the pair “doesn’t speak,” the Orange County, California, native told ET. Tyler left the Oppenheim Group for rival firm Douglas Elliman in October 2023, so he could work alongside his dad, real estate powerhouse John Stanaland.

Getty Images

“I haven’t spoken to him since very shortly after he left the Oppenheim Group or maybe the day that it was announced,” Alex revealed. She said that in their conversation, there were “some revelations that were made, not by his choice, but some things that came to the surface that gave me some understanding and clarity on why certain things progressed or didn’t progress throughout season 3,” which premieres on May 3.

“[It] kind of gave me the closure that I needed, I guess,” Alex said, adding, “I wish him nothing but the best. I just don’t want to be dragged through it any further.”