What doesn’t kill American Idol makes it stronger — or that’s what the show is hoping by replacing departing Katy Perry with rock royalty Jon Bon Jovi.

“Jon is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences” — but his “astronomical financial expectations” reportedly include a $25 million pay stub.

Though a pal says Jon isn’t even in talks to host, an Idol insider divulges: “The crux of the matter is money. To secure a true rock icon of his caliber, one must invest accordingly!”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer, 39, recently announced her departure from the show so she can return to her “day job” making music. Since then, insiders previously told Life & Style, there’s been no harmony on the Idol set as Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan clash over who should replace Katy on ABC’s hit singing competition.

“It’s turning into a real claw-fest now that Katy’s leaving,” one source revealed, adding that Luke, 47, and Lionel, 74, have been feuding over who should fill her seat.

“This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they’ve been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot,” the insider said. “That hasn’t happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show.”