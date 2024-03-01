New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi is muscling in on honky-tonk territory by opening his own bar in Nashville — and now sources snitch some booze-slinging country singers are singing the blues.

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” chart topper, 61, is slated to launch JBJ’s Nashville this spring in Music City’s Lower Broadway entertainment district. The 37,000-square-foot venue will be second in size only to Garth Brooks’ recently opened club Friends in Low Places.

An insider tells Life and Style exclusively that Bon Jovi’s giant joint will likely hurt smaller establishments run by artists such as Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Alan Jackson.

“They’re all fighting for the tourist buck and every time a new celebrity hotspot opens, it brings the receipts of the others down,” the source explains.

“With Garth — and now Jon — opening these enormous places, they’re the shiny new toy everyone wants to play with. A lot of stars know Garth and Jon are going to pack ’em in, while they may be hearing crickets at their places!” the insider continues.

However, the source says heavyweight Blake Shelton isn’t sweating bullets since his popular Ole Red nightclub maintains its buzz — but folks like Lambert and Jackson could be forced out of business.

“And it doesn’t help that some country stars see Jon as kind of an interloper on their turf,” dishes the insider. “He’s going to draw in the rockers who go to Nashville to party — not hear country music!”